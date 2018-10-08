हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
payal dev

Payal Dev thoroughly enjoyed singing ‘Bhare bazaar'

Singer Payal Dev says she enjoyed singing "Bhare bazaar" with rapper Badshah from the film "Namaste England".

Payal Dev thoroughly enjoyed singing ‘Bhare bazaar&#039;

Mumbai: Singer Payal Dev says she enjoyed singing "Bhare bazaar" with rapper Badshah from the film "Namaste England".

"I thoroughly enjoyed singing ‘Bhare bazaar' with Badshah bhai. It's a lovely number and it's the kind of song I've been wanting to sing. We had a great time recording the song as well and both Vishal Sir (Dadlani) and Badshah have such strong knowledge of what the youth wants today. It's a good learning experience working with them," Payal said in a statement.

On how she approaches a new song and adds her own touch to it, she said: "Every song has its own approach as we have to sing according to the situation in the film. I believe in going with the composer's vision and then adding my inputs, if need be. It's the collective work of the composer, singer and lyricist that make a successful song."

Among her various projects, Payal has also sung for "Bajirao Mastani".

Working with the film's director Sanjay Leela Bhansali was a dream come true for her. 

"When I was in school, I always dreamt of singing for his films. With 'Bajirao Mastani', my dream came true. Sanjay Sir's vision and knowledge of music are par excellence."

Tags:
payal devbajirao mastaniSanjay Leela BhansaliNamaste England

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close