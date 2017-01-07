Payal Rohatgi slams Jet Airlines for offloading her; gets trolled for using 'secular' comment!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress and model Payal Rohatgi recently grabbed the headlines and for all the wrong reasons. Payal took to her social media handles—Facebook and Twitter to slam Jet Airways staff for offloading her along with beau Sangram Singh.

The couple was supposed to board the Mumbai-Thiruvananthapuram 6.50 am flight and they reached the boarding gate around 6.20 am. What followed was total chaos. Payal in her live video mentioned that the airline's staff members namely Nadeem and Abdul stopped them from boarding the flight.

Despite repeated attempts, the duo was offloaded. However, the Twitterati trolled her for playing the communal card in this controversy. Actually, Payal in her video can be heard saying that the staff members were Muslims and she is not sure why they stopped them.

The Twitterati did not find it amusing and slammed her for painting it with a communal angle. Here's what Payal posted on Facebook: