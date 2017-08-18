close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

People still can't imagine female actors as superstars: Radhika Apte

There is a considerable pay disparity in the film industry and Radhika Apte says this will only change when the audiences start accepting A-list female actors as superstars.

PTI| Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 15:57
People still can&#039;t imagine female actors as superstars: Radhika Apte
Image Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: There is a considerable pay disparity in the film industry and Radhika Apte says this will only change when the audiences start accepting A-list female actors as superstars.

The actor says she is aware of the fact that many of her male co-stars earn more than her for the same job.

In an interview with PTI, Apte says, "There is a lot of inequality. I'm friends with all my contemporaries. I know who gets paid what. My male friends get three times more pay than me. We have so many male superstars, but there are just a few female actors who have attained that status.

"It is not only because of the industry, it's in the society. If films starring Deepika or Priyanka will start working like a Salman Khan movie, we will start having female superstars. People still can't digest the fact or imagine that a female actor can be a superstar."
Apte, however, is happy that the things are changing and some filmmakers are writing more parts for women.
"But still there is a long way to go," she adds.

Apte was last seen opposite South superstar Rajinikanth in "Kabali", which released in July 2016.

The actor has been missing from the big screen for quite some time now, but she says it is important for an artiste to take a break from industry's gruelling schedule.
"For an actor, it is necessary to vegetate and look for inspiration. I get that from travelling, meeting people and observing things around me. I bring back my energy by gaining different experiences. Taking a break and evolving as a person is important for me."

Apte today walked for designer Sailesh Singhania in a traditional brocade outfit at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017.

Talking about her personal style, the actor says, "I like to be in a comfortable zone. What I am wearing makes me feel like a princess. I never wear such things in personal life. It is a good change for me."

Titled "The Winter Rose", Singhania's collection is inspired by Maharani Gayatri Devi, Imperial Princess of Durru Shehvar and Princess Sita Devi.
Each saree and lehenga was crafted in handwoven textiles. The colour palette celebrates the festive season with shades like ruby red, orange, purple, fuchsia, pink and emerald green.

TAGS

Radhika ApteKabaliRajinikanthfemale actorssuperstars

From Zee News

Preity Zinta dazzles on Lakme Fashion Week runway for Shane and Falguni Peacock
Fashion

Preity Zinta dazzles on Lakme Fashion Week runway for Shane...

Tusshar Kapoor&#039;s flight moments with toddler Laksshya will give you major father goals!
People

Tusshar Kapoor's flight moments with toddler Laksshya...

It takes time for people to get into social mood, says Akshay Kumar
People

It takes time for people to get into social mood, says Aksh...

Patty Jenkins in final talks to direct &#039;Wonder Woman 2&#039;
Movies

Patty Jenkins in final talks to direct 'Wonder Woman 2...

Never had any interest in hero&#039;s role: Nawazuddin Siddiqui
People

Never had any interest in hero's role: Nawazuddin Sidd...

Kareena Kapoor Khan starts &#039;Veere Di Wedding&#039; with a look test—PICS
Movies

Kareena Kapoor Khan starts 'Veere Di Wedding' wit...

&#039;Secret Superstar&#039; has many secret superstars: Aamir Khan
People

'Secret Superstar' has many secret superstars: Aa...

Salman Khan pushed Jacqueline Fernandez&#039;s name for &#039;Race 3&#039;?
Movies

Salman Khan pushed Jacqueline Fernandez's name for...

Bigg Boss 11 Promo: Salman Khan drops some major hint about this season
Television

Bigg Boss 11 Promo: Salman Khan drops some major hint about...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video