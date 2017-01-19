People's Choice Awards 2017: Alia Bhatt congratulates Priyanka Chopra with a sweet message

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt on Thursday took to Twitter to congratulate Priyanka Chopra on her second People's Choice Awards win. The '2 States' actress posted an adorable message on the social media to celebrate her big win.

Alia also stated that PeeCee has made her proud with this exceptional achievement. "Congratulations @priyankachopra!!!!! 2 years in a row.. you make us soooo proud #peopleschoiceawards," she tweeted.

Aww! She is the sweetest, isn’t she?

Congratulations @priyankachopra!!!!! 2 years in a row.. you make us soooo proud #peopleschoiceawards — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) January 19, 2017

Priyanka Chopra recently won the "Favourite Dramatic TV Actress" for her role in the American drama TV series "Quantico" at the People's Choice Awards 2017.

The event took place in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

It is Priyanka's second People's Choice Award as she bagged her first one in the Favourite Actress in a New TV series category last year for "Quantico", in which she plays Alex Parrish.

This year, Priyanka, who donneed a ravishing peach tube dress with minimal make-up for the gala, was competing with popular actresses like Ellen Pompeo, Kerry Washington, Taraji P. Henson and Viola Davis for the award.

After winning, the 34-year-old former Miss World, who was recently injured on the set of "Quantico", said: "Every single woman that was nominated with me today...All of these incredible actresses were the reason that I joined television. They were the reason that I wanted to be the actor that I am here today, receiving this award, and being in the same category as them is just so overwhelming."

The actress also thanked the entire cast and crew of "Quantico", her first Hollywood project.

"I am really psyched. Can I do a little wiggle? I am sorry it's the concussion talking...this (award) means the world to me," she added.

International star Dwayne Johnson, who features in Priyanka's upcoming Hollywood debut "Baywatch", was seen cheering for her at the event.

(With IANS inputs)