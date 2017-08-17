Perfect time to experiment on digital platform, says Shamita Shetty

Mumbai: Actress Shamita Shetty, who is making her debut in the digital world of entertainment with a web series titled "Yo Ke Hua Bro", says this is the perfect time to experiment with the platform.

"I had not planned to work in a web series, but everything is digital now. It is something that is easily accessible and everyone has the internet which you can access on your phone, laptop and a lot of other mediums even when travelling. Web is the way forward. It is the perfect time to experiment here," Shamita told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

"Yo Ke Hua Bro", a five-part comedy web-series, also features actors Aparshakti Khuranna, Gaurav Pandey and Ridhima Pandit. It will be live on Friday on Viacom 18's video-on-demand streaming service VOOT.

"It is a fun series, has some really great fun moments. As far as my character is concerned, I play Suman who is a simple sweet girl, a character you can relate to. But as the story progresses, you see a 100 per cent change in her personality. She is very aware and confident of her sexuality and knows how to get her way," Shamita said.

Actor Sumeet Vyas will be making a special appearance in "Yo Ke Hua Bro" as a maverick policeman.

Elaborating on the launch of the show, Monika Shergill, Head of Content at Viacom18 Digital Ventures, said: "The world of digital content constantly demands new and fresh stories that are not formulaic in nature. With Voot Originals, we are looking at telling stories about topics that are relevant to the digital viewer and we're delving into subjects that are as yet unexplored."