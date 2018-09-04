हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Harshvardhan Rane

Playing Maha Vir Chakra awarded solider was huge responsibility: Harshvardhan Rane

New Delhi : Actor Harshvardhan Rane finds essaying a role of a Maha Vir Chakra recepient soldier in JP Dutta's forthcoming directorial film "Paltan" challenging.

The 34-year-old said in a statement: "Since in my debut film, 'Sanam Teri Kasam', I played a fictional character, the role in 'Paltan' is absolutely different since it's a real character of a soldier and that too someone who has been awarded the highest honour, Maha Vir Chakra. So there was an added responsibility."

Also starring actors Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood and Siddhanth Kapoor, "Paltan" is slated to release on Septemeber 7.

