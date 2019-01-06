Plea filed in Delhi HC seeking ban on 'The Accidental Prime Minister' trailer

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Plea filed in Delhi HC seeking ban on &#039;The Accidental Prime Minister&#039; trailer

New Delhi: A plea has been filed in Delhi High Court seeking a ban on the controversial movie 'The Accidental Prime Minister' starring Anupam Kher in the lead role, reports ANI.

The Petition states that the trailer of 'The Accidental Prime Minister' is spoiling relations with foreign countries and affects the sovereignty and integrity of India. A plea has been moved before the Delhi HC against the movie demanding a ban on its trailer.

Even since the makers have released the trailer of the film, the project has been dogged by controversies.

'The Accidental Prime Minister` also features actors Akshaye Khanna as Sanjaya Baru, German-born actress Suzanne Bernert as Sonia Gandhi and Arjun Mathur as Rahul Gandhi. 

The film is scheduled to release on January 11, 2019.

The Accidental Prime MinisterAnupam KherManmohan SinghAkshaye Khanna

