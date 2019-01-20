PM Narendra Modi expresses happiness on being appreciated by Kapil Sharma for his sense of humour—Read tweet

New Delhi: On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in inaugurated India's first National Museum of Indian Cinema in Mumbai. Ace comedian Kapil Sharma, among various other celebs from the entertainment world, was present at the event.

After the event, Kapil had shared a pic on Twitter captioning it as, “Respected pm Sh @narendramodi ji,it was nice meeting u n great knowing ur inspiring ideas and progressive views about our film industry and our nation. N sir I must say u have a great sense of humor too! Regards."

Responding to Kapil's tweet, the PM tweeted on Sunday, “When @KapilSharmaK9 appreciates somebody's humour, it sure makes that person happy and I am no exception. :) Thank you for the kind words Kapil.”

When @KapilSharmaK9 appreciates somebody's humour, it sure makes that person happy and I am no exception. :) Thank you for the kind words Kapil. https://t.co/SHVTH6vI8p — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2019

A few days ago, some of the biggest faces of Bollywood met the PM as part of a delegation meet that aimed at discussing various issues concerning the film industry. After the meet, our dear B-Towners posed for an epic selfie with the PM that went viral as soon as it was shared. The pic had PM Modi posing with Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ekta Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.