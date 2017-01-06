PM Narendra Modi mourns legendary actor Om Puri's death
New Delhi: Indian cinema's legendary actor Om Puri breathed his last on Friday morning following a massive heart attack, reportedly. The veteran actor passed away at his Mumbai residence.
He was 66 years old. The contribution of Om Puri to Indian cinema was immense and highly renowned. Besides several Bollywood biggies expressing shock and sadness over his sudden demise, the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi too extended condolences over the same.
The official Twitter handle of PMO India tweeted: "The Prime Minister condoles the passing away of actor Om Puri and recalls his long career in theatre and films."
The Prime Minister condoles the passing away of actor Om Puri & recalls his long career in theatre & films.
— PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 6, 2017
A Padma Shri recipient, Puri acted in several path-breaking films which included many of his international and regional projects.
His power-packed performance in iconic films such as 'Ardh Satya', 'Mirch Masala', 'Aakrosh' and 'Dharavi' will always remain in public memory.
