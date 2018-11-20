Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia to make her debut with Saif Ali Khan—Deets inside

New Delhi: Actress-model Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F is all set to make her big screen debut in Bollywood. The young actress will be seen with Saif Ali Khan in 'Jawani Jaaneman'. The movie will be produced by the Chhote Nawab with Jay Shewakramani.

According to Mumbai Mirror, 'Jawani Jaaneman' will be helmed by Nitin Kakkar of 'Filmistaan' fame. The movie will present the story of a father-daughter relationship where Alaia will play Saif's on-screen daughter.

The report quotes Saif as saying, "She has all the qualities we were looking for in the young lead, the charm and energy to take the film to the level that it needs. We are lucky to have found our perfect cast and I’m looking forward to work with Alaia."

Jay told Mirror, “Someone told me that Pooja Bedi’s daughter wants to act, so I checked out her pictures and sent a message to Pooja who put me in touch with Alaia’s agency. We loved her test, she’s got the film completely on her own merit.”

Well, this is surely a season of star kids making their debut in the movie business. After Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, all eyes are now set on Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday. Another name of Alaia has been added to the list of debutants and we are as excited as the star kids are.