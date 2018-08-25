हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pooja Bhatt

Pooja Bhatt confirms being a part of Sadak 2

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Pooja Bhatt is all set to return to the big screen with the sequel to her film Sadak. The 1991 film starred actor Sanjay Dutt and Pooja in the lead roles. The film was helmed by Mahesh Bhatt.

During a chat with Zee News, Pooja revealed that she will be a part of Sadak 2. She also revealed that Sanjay Dutt has played a huge role in making the sequel possible. Dutt suggested the sequel to Sadak. She refused to shell out further details about the film but seemed very excited to make comeback after a long sabbatical.

Sadak revolved around a brothel owned by Maharani (played by Late Sadashiv Amrapurkar).  Pooja (Pooja Bhatt) is forced to work as a prostitute. Ravi, a taxi driver (played by Sanjay Dutt) falls in love with Pooja and wishes to bring her out of prostitution. He relates to Pooja's circumstance because his own sister was forced into flesh trade. He makes several attempts to save Pooja and in the end kills Maharani to rescue her from the brothel.

The 1991 cult film also starred Deepak Tijori, Neelima Azeem, Avtar Gill, Pankaj Dheer, Soni Razdan, Javed Khan Amrohi and Mushtaq Khan in supporting roles. 

