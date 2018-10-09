हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
nitn bali

Popular singer Nitin Bali dies in road accident

Popular singer Nitin Bali died on Tuesday after succumbing to his injuries in a fatal road accident. He was 47.

Popular singer Nitin Bali dies in road accident

New Delhi: Popular singer Nitin Bali died on Tuesday after succumbing to his injuries in a fatal road accident. He was 47.

The singer was heading home in his car when it hit the divider, his niece told Spotboye.

Nitin was known for lending his voice to remixed versions of songs like “Neele Neele Ambar Par,” “Chukar Mere Man Ko,” “Ek Ajanbee Haseena Se” and “Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.” His debut album Na Jaane in 1998 became quite popular.

Bali was married to television actress Roma Bali, who is currently seen in Colors channel's Silsila Badalte Rhiston Ka. The funeral will be held tomorrow.

