Post breakup rumours, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani reconcile relationship, get clicked together — See pics

New Delhi: Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, who recently took a break from their relationship due to constant arguments between them, are back as a couple. The duo was spotted arriving together at a recording studio in Juhu in his white BMW. As per another media report, they were returning after a romantic dinner date.

While Tiger was seen in a grey Sando, Disha was in her casual attire and was apparently looking at her phone while she got clicked. Take a look at the pics:

Only recently, we read that the 'Baaghi 2' actor had headed for a splitsville. Bollywoodlife.com quoted a source saying that both Tiger and Disha were having frequent arguments of late. In fact, they even tried to make their relationship work and bring back the spark in it but failed. So, in order to maintain their personal space, the two decided to part ways with each other.

This is not the first time reports of the duo parting ways with each other have turned out. Only a fortnight ago, a Filmfare report claimed of Tiger and Disha calling it quit. The report also said that while Disha had reportedly moved in with someone else, Tiger had started to get close to his 'Student Of The Year' co-star Tara Sutaria.

However, it appears like the couple has reconciled and are back together. On the work front, both of them have good projects in their kitties. While Tiger has films like 'Student of the Year 2' and untitled film of Siddharth Anand, Disha is currently shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat'.