Post two wedding ceremonies, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to host two receptions?

As per a Filmfare report, the wedding will take place on December 2nd and 3rd at Jodhpur's famous Umaid Bhawan Palace.

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra is all set to tie the knot with international pop icon Nick Jonas in the first week of December. Nick has arrived in India and the pre-wedding celebrations are expected to begin in a couple of days.

Now, according to the latest reports, after the wedding ceremony, the Indian-American couple would be throwing two reception parties for their family members and friends. A Mumbai Mirror report claimed that separate reception parties will be held in Delhi and Mumbai. 

While the dates of the wedding festivities have not yet been confirmed by any side, rumours are rife that the wedding celebrations will begin from November 28.

Earlier today, PeeCee shared a beautiful picture with Nick Jonas and family on Instagram celebrating Thanksgiving. The bonhomie and chemistry between the couple look organic and marvellous. The caption of the pic is, “Happy thanksgiving.. family.. forever..”

As per a Filmfare report, the wedding will take place on December 2nd and 3rd at Jodhpur's famous Umaid Bhawan Palace.

Priyanka is currently busy shooting for 'The Sky is Pink' in Delhi and will reportedly shoot till the eve of her nuptials. 

The duo made their relationship as well as engagement official via social media in August this year. The couple shared pictures from their traditional roka ceremony on social media, making fans go gaga over them

Things have progressed quickly for this adorable couple as it was only last year that we heard rumours of something brewing between the two.

Well, with December approaching, we can't help but wait for the 'Nickyanka' wedding!

