Prabhas and Anushka Shetty: Here's the latest about their rumoured relationship

Mumbai: SS Rajamouli’s two-part magnum opus Baahubali was not Prabhas and Anushka’s first film together. But their chemistry as Amarendra Baahubali and Devasena was simply dreamlike. They looked irresistibly stunning together and gave marriage goals.

As a couple madly in love in the film, Prabhas and Anushka exhibited romance like never before. And hence, fans are desperate to see them translate their reel life chemistry into a reality.

Anushka and Prabhas have categorically denied being in love. They have rubbished rumours about their relationship and "impending marriage" to put all speculations to rest forever. But rumours refuse to die down.

As Amarendra Baahubali, Prabhas came across as an ideal husband while Anushka as Devasena played his duty-bound queen. As man and wife, Prabhas and Anushka looked drop-dead gorgeous and made fans go gaga by emerging as one of Indian cinema’s most beautiful on-screen couples.

The latest about the two is that they are very much together. Though Prabhas is busy shooting for Saaho in Abu Dhabi, he has been in touch with Anushka, a report in Bollywoodlife.com suggests.

Pranushka fans do dream to see the two getting married and they may have to wait to see if Prabhas and Anushka will make it official any time soon.