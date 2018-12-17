हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Prabhas

Prabhas opens up on his relationship status with Anushka Shetty on Koffee With Karan

Southern superstar Prabhas, who recently graced Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan along with Baahubali stars Rana Daggubati and director SS Rajamouli, has finally broken his silence on his equation with co-star and rumored girlfriend Anushka Shetty.

Prabhas opens up on his relationship status with Anushka Shetty on Koffee With Karan

New Delhi: Southern superstar Prabhas, who recently graced Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan along with Baahubali stars Rana Daggubati and director SS Rajamouli, has finally broken his silence on his equation with co-star and rumored girlfriend Anushka Shetty.

During one of the segments, Karan asked him whether he is dating Anushka to which a coy Prabhas answered in the affirmative. The actor jokingly accused Karan of spreading the rumours. However, to know what he actually meant by that one needs to watch the full episode.

Prabhas, who turned 39 on October 23, shared a video clip as a token of thanks with his fans. The video clip titled Shades of Saaho - Chapter 1 was intriguing and visually captivating.

The futuristic film marks the Telugu debut of Bollywood beauty Shraddha Kapoor and her first with superstar Prabhas.

The film will release in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages and will also star Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Jackie Shroff, Vennela Kishore, Mahesh Manjrekar, Chunky Panday, Jackie Shroff and Tinnu Anand in supporting roles.

 

Tags:
PrabhasBaahubaliRajamouliMahesh BabuKoffee With Karan

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close