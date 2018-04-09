Prabhas to marry Chiranjeevi's niece Niharika? Here's the truth

Mumbai: Prabhas' fans are not just looking forward to his upcoming films but are equally keen to see him get married soon.

Recent rumours suggested that Prabhas is all set to tie the nuptial knot with megastar Chiranjeevi's niece Niharika. But if that true?

Well, not at all. Chiranjeevi has reportedly refuted rumours of the marriage and has called them baseless.

Ever since Prabhas made a splash on the silver screen as Baahubali in SS Rajamouli's two-part visual effects extravaganza, he has become a household name across India.

In the aforementioned film, Prabhas romanced Anushka Shetty and his on-screen chemistry with her made fans go gaga over them. Fans wanted the duo to get married to each other in real-life too. Such was the craze and expectations.

Both the actors have categorically denied being in a relationship but rumours just don't seem to stop.

On the work front, Prabhas is gearing up for Sujeeth Reddy's Saaho, a futuristic action film which will mark the Telugu debut of Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor.

The film which promises breathtaking action sequences, death-defying stunts and jaw-dropping visual effects is still under production.

Also starring Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday and Mandira Bedi, Saaho may release in the first few months of 2019. However, there has been no official announcement regarding the same.

Besides Saaho, Prabhas will do a film with Mohenjo Daro actress Pooja Hegde.