Prabhas to reveal marriage plans on his birthday?

Mumbai: If there's any other superstar besides Salman Khan, who is still single, then it is none other than Telugu hunk Prabhas. As diehard fans of Salman, admirers of Prabhas are eagerly looking forward to knowing more about his marriage plans, but will the hunk of an actor get married in the near future?

If the latest buzz is anything to go by, Prabhas may reveal his marriage plans on his birthday next month (the actor celebrates his birthday on October 23).

Speculations about Prabhas' marriage have been rife for a long time. Soon after the release of Baahubali: The Conclusion on April 28, 2017, there were reports suggesting that 'Darling' Prabhas and 'Sweetie' Anushka Shetty would tie the nuptial knot. This made fans go berserk because they felt Prabhas and Anushka come across a match-made-in-heaven.

But the two rubbished rumours and categorically denied even being in love.

On the work front, Prabhas is busy with Saaho, a film directed by Sujeeth Reddy. The film which is touted as one of the biggest films ever made in India will mark the Telugu debut of Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor.

The futuristic actioner will also star Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Mandira Bedi, Arjun Vijay, Mahesh Manjrekar and Tinu Anand in supporting roles.

Fans are impatiently looking forward to the release of the trailer of the film which promises action and visual effects like never before.