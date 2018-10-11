हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Prateik Babbar

Prateik Babbar booked for rash driving in Goa

Prateik was last seen in the Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu starrer Mulk.

Prateik Babbar booked for rash driving in Goa
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Panaji: Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar was on Wednesday booked under the Motor Vehicles Act for dangerous driving. The incident took place when Prateik`s vehicle knocked down a motorcycle driver before entering a one-way street at Porvorim in Goa. The `Dhobi Ghat` actor was immediately taken for medical examination, which he refused to take. Prateik`s police interrogation is scheduled for tomorrow. When asked to comment on the same, the actor steered away from giving an answer.  His past credits also include, `Issaq`, `Ekk Deewana Tha`, `Dhobi Ghat` and `Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na`. 

 

Tags:
Prateik BabbaraccidentDangerous Driving

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close