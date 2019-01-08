Prateik Babbar to marry girlfriend Sanya Sagar in Lucknow—Deets Inside

New Delhi: Talented B-Town actor Prateik Babbar is all set to enter matrimony. The dashing young star is reportedly planning to take the plunge and marry fiancee Sanya Sagar in Lucknow. The duo got engaged last year in January.

According to Mumbai Mirror, Prateik and Sanya will tie the knot in January and it's going to be a two-day affair on 22 and 23 of this month. There will be a grand reception for friends and relatives in Mumbai as well.

After Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas's wedding, it's Prateik and Sanya's turn to enter matrimony.

However, no official word has come from the actor or his family as yet.

Sanya is a writer-director cum editor. She studied at the National Institute of Fashion Technology in fashion communication. Sanya also holds a diploma in filmmaking from the prestigious London Film Academy, reportedly. Prateik was seen in 'Baaghi 2' and 'Mulk' last year. He will next be seen in 'Chhichhore', a film by 'Dangal' fame director Nitesh Tiwari. It will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

The film is set to hit the screens on August 30, 2019.