Pratyusha Banerjee suicide case: Ex-boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh files plea for discharge

New Delhi: Late actress Pratyusha Banerjee's ex-boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh, who was accused of abetting her suicide, has filed an application before a court in Mumbai, requesting to be discharged from the case.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Singh has revealed that he and Pratyusha were planning to get married in December 2016. However, Banerjee was “deeply disturbed and frustrated” due to “constant interference of Soma [Banerjee’s mother] and her husband Shankar Banerjee”

“Complainant [Soma] was holding 3-4 joint bank accounts with Pratyusha. The complainant and her husband were in the habit of blowing money of their daughter and leading lavish lifestyle on her earnings,” reads Singh’s bail application.

The sessions court has ordered the prosecution to file a reply to the discharge plea by June 21, the report states.

Pratyusha Banerjee, who became a popular household name with a leading television show 'Balika Vadhu' was found hanging in her Mumbai residence on April 1, 2016. Her parents registered Shankar and Soma had reportedly filed an FIR with the local police station in Mumbai alleging that Rahul Raj who was in a live-in relationship with their daughter had mentally and emotionally tortured the actress and drove her to commit suicide. Her parents were supported by TV actress Kamya Panjabi and producer Vikas Gupta.