close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

'Predator' actor Sonny Landham dies at 76

Actor Sonny Landham, who appeared in "Predator" and "48 Hrs", is no more.

IANS| Last Updated: Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 14:07
&#039;Predator&#039; actor Sonny Landham dies at 76
Image Courtesy: Movie Still

Los Angeles: Actor Sonny Landham, who appeared in "Predator" and "48 Hrs", is no more.

He died from congestive heart failure on Thursday in Lexington, Kentucky. He was 76, reports variety.com. 

The actor, who was part Seminole and part Cherokee, was best known for portraying Native American tracker Billy Sole in Arnold Schwarzenegger-starrer "Predator" in 1987. However, he did not appear in the film's sequels.

Landham's early work in the 1970s included several X-rated films, but after appearing in Walter Hill's 1979 street-gang thriller "The Warriors", Landham often portrayed the tough guy in 1980s films including roles in "Action Jackson" and "Lock Up". 

With over 50 acting credits to his name, Landham continued to appear in films through the 1990s.

In 2003, Landham embarked on a brief campaign for the governor of Kentucky, but was unable to secure the Republican Party's nomination. 

Landham also ran for the Kentucky State Senate in 2004, and was nominated by Kentucky's Libertarian party for candidacy in 2008 for one of Kentucky's seats in the US Senate, although his comments on a political radio show caused the party to rescind his nomination a few days later.

Landham is survived by his son, William, and daughter, Priscilla.

TAGS

predator moviesonny landhampredator actorPriscillaLock up

From Zee News

Madonna shares first family portrait with her six kids
Relationships

Madonna shares first family portrait with her six kids

I don&#039;t make plans for my career: Shamita Shetty
People

I don't make plans for my career: Shamita Shetty

Gulzar&#039;s &#039;Libaas&#039; set to release after 29 years!
Movies

Gulzar's 'Libaas' set to release after 29 ye...

Priyanka Chopra&#039;s late night troubles
People

Priyanka Chopra's late night troubles

&#039;Vivegam&#039; is on par with &#039;Baahubali&#039; in technical aspects: Antony L Ruben
Regional

'Vivegam' is on par with 'Baahubali' in...

Soha Ali Khan glows at baby shower while Taimur looks at her in the most adorable way– View Pics
People

Soha Ali Khan glows at baby shower while Taimur looks at he...

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha collections—Akshay Kumar proves his mettle; film crosses Rs 100 cr
Movies

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha collections—Akshay Kumar proves his m...

Shah Rukh Khan extends support to IFFI 2017, Smriti Irani grateful
People

Shah Rukh Khan extends support to IFFI 2017, Smriti Irani g...

Kedarnath motion poster: Sara Ali Khan&#039;s debut with Sushant Singh Rajput creates curiosity
Movies

Kedarnath motion poster: Sara Ali Khan's debut with Su...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video