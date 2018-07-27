हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hilary Duff

Pregnancy is 'hard as hell', says Hilary Duff

Duff has also revealed that she and Koma have picked a name for their daughter.

Pregnancy is 'hard as hell', says Hilary Duff
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Actor Hilary Duff opened up about her journey as an expectant mother on social media, calling pregnancy 'hard as hell'. Duff, who already has a 6-year-old son Luca with ex Mike Comrie, is currently expecting a baby girl with her boyfriend Matthew Koma. 

The 30-year-old took to Instagram and shared her experience of getting second time pregnant.

"The boobs are big the belly is big the body is big. Man...Pregnancy is hard. Giving love to all mamas who make it look effortless... This journey is hard as hell and also incredibly special," Duff wrote while also sharing a selfie showing off her baby bump.

"Lovely to have a little life inside and to daydream of all the new adventures to come but almost impossible to get my own shoes on... Sick of getting up nine times a night to pee and looking at this weird body in the mirror that is not my own at the moment. Women are so bad a**, this was just a note to remind myself and remind others how strong and beautiful you are! We got this!" she added.

The couple had announced that they were expecting a baby after they posted matching Instagram posts in early June.

Duff has also revealed that she and Koma have picked a name for their daughter.

 

Hilary DuffHilary Duff pregnancyHollywoodMatthew Koma

