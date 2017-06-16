Preity Zinta gave an EPIC reply when asked to choose between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan!

New Delhi: Celebrities these days make the best use of social media handles such as Twitter and Instagram. While some are not avid users others make the most of it in order to connect with their fans.

So, Preity Zinta recently had a brief chat session #pzchat with fans on Twitter where her crazy followers asked her some really fun questions. Some were keen to know about her upcoming project 'Bhaiyaji Superhit' with Sunny Deol while others just to a reply from her.

There was this particular fan who asked Preity to pick her favourite Khan between Salman and Shah Rukh. The dimpled actress had a hilarious reply to his question. She said, “Are you trying to throw me under the bus. Both!”

Are you trying to throw me under the bus Both ! https://t.co/Z4B2cm8jVp — Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) June 16, 2017

Preity does have a sense of humour. She has worked with both SRK and Salman in her film career. The chirpy actress has a great camaraderie and friendship with both of them.