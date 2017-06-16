close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Preity Zinta gave an EPIC reply when asked to choose between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan!

Celebrities these days make the best use of social media handles such as Twitter and Instagram. While some are not avid users others make the most of it in order to connect with their fans.

By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 - 17:15
Preity Zinta gave an EPIC reply when asked to choose between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan!

New Delhi: Celebrities these days make the best use of social media handles such as Twitter and Instagram. While some are not avid users others make the most of it in order to connect with their fans.

So, Preity Zinta recently had a brief chat session #pzchat with fans on Twitter where her crazy followers asked her some really fun questions. Some were keen to know about her upcoming project 'Bhaiyaji Superhit' with Sunny Deol while others just to a reply from her.

Arjun Rampal hangs out with Preity Zinta, hubby Gene Goodenough in L A! See pics
MUST READ
Arjun Rampal hangs out with Preity Zinta, hubby Gene Goodenough in L A! See pics

There was this particular fan who asked Preity to pick her favourite Khan between Salman and Shah Rukh. The dimpled actress had a hilarious reply to his question. She said, “Are you trying to throw me under the bus. Both!”

Preity does have a sense of humour. She has worked with both SRK and Salman in her film career. The chirpy actress has a great camaraderie and friendship with both of them.

TAGS

Preity Zinta#pzchatSalman KhanShah Rukh Khanpreity zinta chat sessionTwitter

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Healing Recipes: Back to Roots - A One of A Kind Chef’s Retreat unveiled
Culture

Healing Recipes: Back to Roots - A One of A Kind Chef’s Re...

Arunabh Kumar steps down as TVF CEO
People

Arunabh Kumar steps down as TVF CEO

Bank Chor movie review: Entertains, albeit tediously
Movies

Bank Chor movie review: Entertains, albeit tediously

&#039;Jab Harry Met Sejal&#039; to change marketing grammar with mini trails
Movies

'Jab Harry Met Sejal' to change marketing grammar...

Haseena Parker TEASER! Shraddha Kapoor looks gritty as a &#039;god mother&#039; in gangster drama
Movies

Haseena Parker TEASER! Shraddha Kapoor looks gritty as a...

You are my rock: Priyanka Chopra to mother
People

You are my rock: Priyanka Chopra to mother

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video