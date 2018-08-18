हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
preity zinta. priyanka chopra

Preity Zinta has a special message for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka and Nick met at the Met Gala in 2016 but their relationship rumours began in May this year.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Desi girl Priyanka Chopra has finally made her much-talked about relationship with Nick Jonas official today after the pictures from her roka ceremony went viral on social media. The actress is seen in a yellow traditional outfit while Nick goes desi in an off-white kurta pyjama. The two had a ceremony as per Hindu ritual and it would be a gala bash in the evening. While wishes have started pouring in for PeeCee and Nick, actress Preity Zinta is amongst the first one to wish the actress.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Preity wrote, "Congratulations to my dear PC & Nick on their new journey together. Wish you both loads of love, happiness & togetherness always  ting #PriyankaNickEngagement #Celebration ‬
@priyankachopra @nickjonas."

 

 

As per a Times Now report, Priyanka's 'Bajirao Mastani' co-star Ranveer Singh, cousin Parineeti Chopra, celebrity designer Manish Malhotra, Sophie Choudhary and Raveena Tandon are some of the people from the tinsel town who have been invited for the celebration. A traditional Indian wedding is expected to take place in October this year as families of both sides are reportedly not in a favour of a long engagement. 

Recently, Priyanka attended a bash hosted by Manish Malhotra at his residence in which she posed for a selfie with Raveena and flashed a huge rock on her ring finger. Without much ado the picture went viral on social media.

Priyanka and Nick met at the Met Gala in 2016 but their relationship rumours began in May this year. The duo started to make headlines after they got snapped in each other's company on several occasions. 

In June, they arrived together in India on a short holiday where Nick was introduced to Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra and her family members. They then left for a brief vacation for Goa. During his stint in India, Nick also attended the pre-engagement bash of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

Priyanka and Nick have been travelling across the world to be with each other. After her return from Goa, Priyanka left for Brazil and later to Singapore, where Nick was scheduled to perform at the VillaMax festival. She was also seen cheering for him at one of his concerts.

preity zinta. priyanka chopra Nick Jonas madhu chopra bajiroa mastani

