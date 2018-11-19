Preity Zinta lashes out at journalist for 'editing' her comment on #MeToo movement

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Preity Zinta has been at the receiving end of the Twitterati after her comments on the Me Too movement went viral on social media. However, the actress has now said that her statements were taken out of context. Preity lashed out at the journalist on Twitter for editing her comments.

During an interview to web portal Bollywood Hungama, Zinta was asked if she had ever personally experienced any sort of harassment, to which she replied, "No, I haven't, I wish I had. (laughs) Atleast, then, I would have had an answer to tell you. No and that's what I am saying that this is very relevant question because people treat you the way you want to be treated."

Later, Preity claimed that the interview was wrongly edited. She took to Twitter and wrote, "Really sad 2see how the interview Is edited to trivialis& be insensitive. Not everything is traction & as someone being interviewed I expected decency & maturity froma journalist @iFaridoon. I did 25 interviews that day & only yours turned out edited like this #dissappointed."

Really sad 2see how the interview Is edited to trivialis& be insensitive. Not everything is traction & as someone being interviewed I expected decency & maturity froma journalist @iFaridoon. I did 25 interviews that day & only yours turned out edited like this #dissappointed — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) November 19, 2018

On the work front, Preity would be next seen in 'Bhaiyaji Superhit'.

The film also stars Sunny Deol, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Sanjay Mishra, Brijendra Kala and Ameesha Patel.

Preity's last big released film was the 2008 "Heroes" which also featured Sunny in the lead.