हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta shares her look from 'Bhaiaji Superhit'

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta, who is coming back on the big screen with her film "Bhaiaji Superhit" after a long break, on Tuesday unveiled the look of her character from the film.

Preity Zinta shares her look from &#039;Bhaiaji Superhit&#039;

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Preity Zinta, who is coming back on the big screen with her film "Bhaiaji Superhit" after a long break, on Tuesday unveiled the look of her character from the film.

Preity took to Instagram to share her look: "Hey folks, guess what? It's Sapna Dubey on the big screen with 'Bhaiaji Superhit' hitting on October 19 in cinemas near you."

Excited about her comeback, she said: "PZ is back."

The 43-year-old actress is seen holding a revolver in the poster, suggesting that she is playing a role of a rowdy's wife.

Directed by Neerraj Pathak, the action-comedy film also stars actors Sunny Deol, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Ameesha Patel and Mukul Dev.

The "Dil Se.." actress got married to American businessman Gene Goodenough in 2016.

Tags:
Preity ZintaGene GoodenoughDil seNeeraj Pathak

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close