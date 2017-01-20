Preity Zinta shares keys to happiness - Here’s more about it
Mumbai: Preity Zinta is very popular on social media. The dimpled-beauty of Hindi Cinema is makes the most of the 140 characters to express herself. On Friday, Preity shared the keys to happiness.
The bubbly beauty tweeted:
Judge nothing, U'll be happy. Forgive everything, U'll be happier. Love everything, U'll be happiest, so Keep the happiness flowing folks

— Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) 20 January 2017
She also posted another beautiful tweet that emphasised on self-love. Her tweet read:
“Love yourself. Because you are the only person who will always be there for you (sic).”
Love yourself. Because you are the only person who will always be there for you.
— Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) 20 January 2017
Well, Preity, we can’t agree more with you on this!
