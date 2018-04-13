Preity Zinta shows how to sweat it out at gym — See videos

Actress Preity Zinta may have been keeping busy due to the ongoing T20 cricket season but the Bollywood actress makes sure to take time out of her busy schedule to sweat it out at the gym.

Of late, Preity has been sharing videos of her workout on her Instagram account that have been giving us some serious fitness goals.

Recently, she shared a video of her doing pilates stretching, on her Instagram account and captioned it, ''After a crazy work out its time for a crazy stretch.''

In the video, Preity is seen doing pilates with celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala. Take a look at her workout video:

Here, we bring to you few more workout videos of the actress that she had shared on the social media.

The dimpled beauty was recently in the news when she visited her former co-star and friend Salman Khan at Jodhpur Central Jail where he was lodged in connection with the 1998 blackbuck killing case.

Meanwhile, the actress is the co-owner of the Kings XI Punjab team and is having a tight schedule with the ongoing T20 season.