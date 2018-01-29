Preity Zinta strikes a pose with Juhi Chawla’s daughter Jahnavi Mehta – See pic

Mumbai: Preity Zinta took to Twitter to share a pic with Juhi Chawla’s daughter Jahnavi Mehta. The actress and co-owner of Indian Premier League franchsie Punjab Kings XI struck a candid pose with the young lady who looks as pretty as her mother.

Preity wrote:

Forget the madness of the #VivoIPLAuction- it’s awesome to meet the super smart Janvi Mehta who gave me a run for our money #smartgirlsrock

Juhi, who co-owns Kolkata Knight Riders with Shah Rukh Khan, thanked Zinta for being so nice to her daughter.

She posted: “You're a sweetheart! Bright, beautiful and a bundle of joy! Thank you for being so kind to Jahnavi (sic).”\

Even Juhi shared a pic of her daughter with the team of KKR. She tweeted: “At the @IPL auction , @KKRiders CEO @VenkyMysore with my daughter Jahnavi & our team so far #IPLAuction #IPL2018 (sic).”

Juhi, a former Miss India ventured into films in the late 1980s. She gave her first hit with Aamir Khan starrer Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. She has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry and is a very dear friend of superstar Shah Rukh Khan. She had been paired on screen with a number of actors of her times except Salman Khan.

For the uninitiated, Juhi is married to businessman Jai Mehta. The couple have been married for over 22 years now and is blessed with daughter Jahnavi and son Arjun.