Happy Birthday Lata Mangeshkar

President Kovind, PM Modi wish Lata Mangeshkar on her birthday

She is the second vocalist, after late Indian singer M. S. Subbulakshmi, to have ever been awarded the Bharat Ratna in 2001.

New Delhi: It is Lata Mangeshkar`s 89th birthday today, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind wished the legendary India playback singer a 'long and healthy life'. Extending his warm greetings to Mangeshkar, the Prime Minister took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, 'Respected Lata Didi, best wishes to you on your birthday. Your exceptional work, spanning decades has endeared you to crores of Indians. You have always been passionate about our country`s development. May you lead a long life filled with good health. @mangeshkarlata.' 
President Ram Nath Kovind, on the other hand, appreciated the melodious voice of the 'Gata Rahe Mera Dil' singer and wrote, 'Birthday greetings and best wishes for a long and healthy life to @mangeshkarlata, who has been honored with the Bharat Ratna. May her melodious voice continue to mesmerize millions across the world for years to come #PresidentKovind.' 
Born on September 28, 1929, Indian playback singer and occasional music composer Lata Mangeshkar is one of the best-known and most respected playback singers in the country. The recipient of three National Film Awards, 12 Bengal Film Journalists' Association Awards, four Filmfare Best Female Playback Awards and many more, Mangeshkar began her career in 1942. In a career span of over seven decades, the 'Lag Ja Gale Se' singer has recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films and sung in over thirty-six regional Indian languages and foreign languages.

 

