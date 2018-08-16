President Ram Nath Kovind greets people on eve of Parsi New Year

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday greeted people on the eve of the Parsi New Year.

In his message, Kovind said the festival may reinforce commitment of people to synthesis, harmony and goodwill towards all.

"On the auspicious occasion of Parsi New Year, I offer my greetings and good wishes to all fellow citizens, and especially to all my Parsi brothers and sisters. May this unique festival bring peace and prosperity in the lives of all people and reinforce our commitment to synthesis, harmony and goodwill towards all," the President said.