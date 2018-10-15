हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle expecting a baby: Kensington Palace

London: Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are expecting their first baby in the first half of next year, Kensington Palace said on Monday.

"The Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that the Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the spring of 2019," the palace said in a statement. 

"Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public," it said.

The exciting news comes just hours after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex touched down in Sydney for their first international tour.

