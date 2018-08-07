हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Prince Narula

Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary's wedding this year, actress opens up on 'jittery feeling'

Yuvika and Prince met in 2015 on 'Bigg Boss 9'.

Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary&#039;s wedding this year, actress opens up on &#039;jittery feeling&#039;

New Delhi: Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary met inside the reality show 'Bigg Boss 9. They entered as contestants and soon turned friends. The couple fell in love and eventually, things took a beautiful turn. The duo is now set to take the plunge and tie the knot.

The buzz is strong that 'Bigg Boss 9' winner Prince and Yuvika will get married on October 12 this year but the actress has revealed that the date has not been locked as yet. She told Pinkvilla.com, “I am getting married this year that everyone knows and well, yes the preparations are on. There are a few options of the date and I will tell you as soon as it's confirmed. I would love to announce it."

When asked about the jittery feeling before marriage, Yuvika told the portal, "Yes, of course, I have jitters and this is a different stage of my life. When the marriage date comes close, you have jitters and excitement both. It's a different life altogether. The beauty of our culture is that a girl has to leave her home. I have been living with my family so yes it's a big change for me."

"When I am roaming around with Prince, I have to come back home as there are certain rules and I really love that. I know I am getting married soon and in this time, you get more close to your family. The feeling of getting married is beautiful but you do have jitters”, she added.

Yuvika and Prince met in 2015 on 'Bigg Boss 9'. They have appeared as a couple on "Splitsvilla X", and also were seen in an episode of "MTV Love School" season 3.

 

 

