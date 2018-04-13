Priya Prakash Varrier adores kids and these pics are proofs

Mumbai: India's latest internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier has become one of the biggest newsmakers of this year. The young girl, who has as many of 5.4 million Instagram followers, is a sensation of sorts.

Her Instagram posts are adorable and so is she. Priya, who is still in her teens loves kids and we have proof.

Couldn't have enough of you A post shared by priya prakash varrier (@priya.p.varrier) on Apr 10, 2018 at 1:08am PDT

My baby!!! A post shared by priya prakash varrier (@priya.p.varrier) on Nov 18, 2016 at 1:55am PST

According to the latest buzz, Priya may do a Tamil film with Nalan Kumarasamy aka Arul Murugan, best known for helming Soodhu Kavvum in 2013 starring Vijay Sethupathi and Sanchita Reddy.

For the unversed, the pretty girl made the internet go gaga over her captivating expressions in a leaked video clip from a Malayalam song in an upcoming film directed by Omar Lulu.

Priya had been signed for the film to play a small role. But ever since a clip featuring Priya from the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from Omar Lulu’s Oru Adaar Love went viral on social media, the makers decided to extend her role. They have made her role in the film meatier to make the most of her popularity. The script and climax have reportedly been changed to give her more prominence.

The song sung by Vineeth Sreenivasan and composed by Shaan Rahman became popular but it was Priya who stole the show. In the video, we can see Priya making adorable expressions and winking to grab her crush’s attention.

Oru Adaar Love is Omar’s third venture. Besides Priya, the movie also stars Siyadh Shajahan, Noorin Shereef and Roshan Abdul Rahoof. The film is slated to release on June 14 this year. The Malayalam film will now release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages too.