Priya Prakash Varrier and Roshan Abdul Rahoof's latest pic will make you go 'aww'

Mumbai: Priya Prakash Varrier and Roshan Abdul Rahoof look adorable as a couple. The two young actors, who made netizens go crazy with their cute antics and sweet expressions seem to be great friends off screen too!

The two recently attended a wedding ceremony in Dindigul City and posed for pictures together and with their co-stars.

Priya, who has now become a household name took to her Instagram account to share photographs with Roshan, Vaishak Pavanan and Siyadh Shajahan.

However, her picture that caught our attention is the one with Roshan. Priya and Roshan posed for the lovely pic clicked by Ajmal Latheef.

Check it out here:

@roshan_abdul_rahoof @vaishak_pavanan @siyadhshajahan A post shared by priya prakash varrier (@priya.p.varrier) on May 2, 2018 at 3:53am PDT

For the unversed, the pretty girl made social media users go gaga over her captivating expressions in a viral video clip from Malayalam song the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from Omar Lulu's upcoming film Oru Adaar Love.

Click here to read more about Priya Prakash Varrier

In the aforementioned video, one can see Priya making adorable expressions and winking at Roshan (who plays her high-school crush) in the film.

Priya had been signed for the film to play a small role. But ever since a clip featuring Priya went viral, the makers decided to extend her role. They have made her role in the film meatier to make the most of her popularity. The script and climax have reportedly been changed to give her more prominence.

The film is slated to release on June 14 this year. The Malayalam film will now release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages too.

The 19-year-old girl has now become so popular that she has been roped in by a number of brands to endorse their products and services.