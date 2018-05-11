Priya Prakash Varrier and Roshan's romantic dance will give you major feels-Watch

New Delhi: 'Wink' queen Priya Prakash Varrier took the internet by storm and became an overnight star after her famous video went viral on the social media. The 18-year-old actress floored everyone with her 'eye' act, and in turn got a massive fan following on Instagram and Twitter. Now, a video featuring the actress and her co-actor Roshan Abdul Rahoof dancing to the tunes of a romantic number is going viral on social media.

Priya has earned thousands of fans with just one act and they love to post various pictures and videos of the actress. Not just Priya, even her co-star Roshan grabbed the limelight because of his amazing 'eye movements'.

Check out the video right here:

Priya rose to fame when a small clip from her debut Malayalam film 'Oru Adaar Love' went viral on the social media. It was a clip taken from the song 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' where Priya got the big thumbs up from the viewers for her expressions. Her 'winking' act won many hearts in the song.

The song which made Priya and Roshan so popular brilliantly taps the sweet high school love story of a boy and a girl. All thanks to the video, Priya became a social media sensation overnight.

'Oru Adaar Love' is a romantic drama directed by Omar Lulu. It features Priya Prakash Varrier, Siyadh Shajahan, Roshan Abdul Rahoof, and Noorin Shereef in the lead roles. The film is slated to hit the screens on June 14, 2018.

The music is composed by Shaan Rahman and people have already given their big thumbs up to the song. Looks like Priya's popularity is surely going to help the film fetch good numbers at the Box Office.