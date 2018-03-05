Priya Prakash Varrier has something to say to Oscars 2018 winners—Check inside

New Delhi: The world witnessed 90th Academy Awards honour some of the most deserving ones. The glittering event honouring some of the best ones in world cinema—Oscars took place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. The 90th Academy Awards was attended by the who's who of the West where stars descended in their full might.

The show was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, second consecutive year in a row. On this side of the world, our very own internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier congratulated the Oscars 2018 winners.

One of the most active fan clubs of the 18-year-old actress took to Twitter and posted:

Priya got her instant fame after a small clip from her debut Malayalam film 'Oru Adaar Love' went viral. It was a clip taken from the song 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' where Priya got the big thumbs up from the viewers for her expressions. Her 'winking' act won many hearts in the song.

Meanwhile, “The Shape of Water” won the Best Picture while, Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour” and Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” won the Lead Actor and Lead Actress respectively.