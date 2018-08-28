हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priya Prakash Varrier

Priya Prakash Varrier looks breathtaking in a traditional saree—See pics

Priya Prakash Varrier looks breathtaking in a traditional saree—See pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The famous 'wink girl' Priya Prakash Varrier became an internet sensation after her video clip went viral. The social media queen has ever since been an avid Instagram user. She recently took to her handle and shared her latest pictures.

Priya donned a traditional Kasavu set saree which is off-white in colour with a golden border. She wore it with a contrasting red sleeveless blouse. And we must say, she looks breathtaking. Check out her clicks:

Priya got her instant fame after a small clip from her debut Malayalam film 'Oru Adaar Love' went viral a few months back.

It was a clip taken from the song 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' where Priya got the big thumbs up from the viewers for her expressions. Her 'winking' act won many hearts. The song which made Priya and Roshan so popular brilliantly taps the sweet high school love story of a boy and a girl.

'Oru Adaar Love' is a romantic drama directed by Omar Lulu. It features Priya Prakash Varrier, Siyadh Shajahan, Roshan Abdul Rahoof, and Noorin Shereef in the lead roles. The film is slated to hit the screens on September 14, 2018.

 

