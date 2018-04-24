Priya Prakash Varrier looks like a diva in this pic

Mumbai: Social media users are smitten by Priya Prakash Varrier's charm and cuteness. Her infectious smile makes a million hearts skip a beat and her adorable expressions make you fall in love with her. But here's a pic of hers that will set the temperature soaring.

India's latest internet sensation took to her Instagram page to share a photo of hers that show her facial profile.

Wearing an off-shoulder black dress, Priya sports a high-hair bun. Her eyes are loaded with kohl and she looks away from the camera to give a glimpse of her stylish hairdo.

Check it out here:

A post shared by priya prakash varrier (@priya.p.varrier) on Apr 20, 2018 at 10:36am PDT

She made netizens go crazy over her mesmerising expressions in a viral video and has reportedly broken a record! Guess what, she has gained about 606K followers within a day!

The queen of expressions has thus become the third “celebrity” to attain such a feat and has now joined the league consisting of American model -TV personality Kylie Jenner and legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo! They are the only two celebrities ahead of her to gain such mammoth following in just one day.

The 19-year-old has gained over 5.8 million followers on Instagram and has thus surpassed Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, whose follower count stands at 4.4 million!

For the unversed, the pretty girl made the internet go gaga over her captivating expressions in a leaked video clip from a Malayalam song in an upcoming film directed by Omar Lulu.

Priya had been signed for the film to play a small role. But ever since a clip featuring Priya from the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from Omar Lulu’s Oru Adaar Love went viral on social media, the makers decided to extend her role. They have made her role in the film meatier to make the most of her popularity. The script and climax have reportedly been changed to give her more prominence.

The song sung by Vineeth Sreenivasan and composed by Shaan Rahman became popular but it was Priya who stole the show. In the video, we can see Priya making adorable expressions and winking to grab her crush’s attention.

Oru Adaar Love is Omar’s third venture. Besides Priya, the movie also stars Siyadh Shajahan, Noorin Shereef and Roshan Abdul Rahoof. The film is slated to release on June 14 this year. The Malayalam film will now release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages too.