हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priya Prakash Varrier

Priya Prakash-Roshan dance to SRK-Kajol's 'Suraj Hua Madham' and it's worth a watch!

The duo recreates the same aura and you will be smitten by their chemistry.

Priya Prakash-Roshan dance to SRK-Kajol&#039;s &#039;Suraj Hua Madham&#039; and it&#039;s worth a watch!

New Delhi: Internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier's viral wink video made her an overnight star. Social media showered her with so much love and appreciation that the young actress's Instagram followers increased by manifolds in 24 hours after the video created a storm.

She has many fan clubs actively sharing information about the 18-year-old and her upcoming assignments. One of her most active fan pages on Twitter shared a video where Priya can be seen dancing along with 'Oru Adaar Love' co-star Roshan Abdullah.

The two are dancing to Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's epic romantic song 'Suraj Hua Madham' from Karan Johar's 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'. The duo recreates the same aura and you will be smitten by their chemistry.

Watch it here:

Priya got her instant fame after a small clip from her debut Malayalam film 'Oru Adaar Love' went viral. It was taken from the song 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' where Priya got the big thumbs up from the viewers for her expressions. Her 'winking' act won many hearts. The song which made Priya and Roshan so popular brilliantly taps the sweet high school love story of a boy and a girl.

'Oru Adaar Love' is a romantic drama directed by Omar Lulu. It features Priya Prakash Varrier, Siyadh Shajahan, Roshan Abdul Rahoof, and Noorin Shereef in the lead roles. The film is slated to hit the screens on June 14, 2018.

The music is composed by Shaan Rahman and people have already given their big thumbs up to the song. Looks like Priya's popularity is surely going to help the film fetch good numbers at the Box Office.

 

Tags:
Priya Prakash Varrierpriya prakashroshan abdulviral songsuraj hua madhamSRKShah Rukh KhanKajolromantic songOru Adaar Love
Next
Story

Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur deletes her cryptic post triggering break-up rumours — Check reactions

Must Watch