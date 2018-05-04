Priya Prakash Varrier sings 'Hawa Hawa' at a wedding, video goes viral—Watch

New Delhi: Internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier is social media 's favourite celebrity these days. After her famous wink video, the 18-year-old actress has become a huge star, who enjoys a massive fan following.

There are several fan clubs on Instagram and Twitter to her who share regular updates about the actress. She recently attended a wedding and a video of hers has gone viral on the YouTube. It shows her singing 'Hawa Hawa' track and she can be seen enjoying the company of her friends.

Watch video here:

Priya can be seen dressed in a beautiful shimmering peach saree, and the pictures of it she even posted on her Instagram account. Priya got her instant fame after a small clip from her debut Malayalam film 'Oru Adaar Love' went viral.

It was a clip taken from the song 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' where Priya got the big thumbs up from the viewers for her expressions. Her 'winking' act won many hearts. The song which made Priya and Roshan so popular brilliantly taps the sweet high school love story of a boy and a girl.

'Oru Adaar Love' is a romantic drama directed by Omar Lulu. It features Priya Prakash Varrier, Siyadh Shajahan, Roshan Abdul Rahoof, and Noorin Shereef in the lead roles. The film is slated to hit the screens on June 14, 2018.

The music is composed by Shaan Rahman and people have already given their big thumbs up to the song. Looks like Priya's popularity is surely going to help the film fetch good numbers at the Box Office.