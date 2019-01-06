Priya Prakash Varrier turns car's rear into a dreamy spot with fairy lights-See pic

New Delhi: The most searched celebrity on Google in 2018, Priya Prakash Varrier has shared a dreamy picture on her social handle. In the picture, Priya can be sitting inside a car which has been decorated with fairy lights.

Sharing the picture, Priya wrote, "In your light I learn how to love pc: @albert_will.i.am outfit: @pupaclothing."

Priya got her instant fame after a small clip from her debut Malayalam film 'Oru Adaar Love' went viral a few months back.

It was a clip taken from the song 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' where Priya got the big thumbs up from the viewers for her expressions. Her 'winking' act won many hearts. The song which made Priya and Roshan so popular brilliantly taps the sweet high school love story of a boy and a girl.

'Oru Adaar Love' is a romantic drama directed by Omar Lulu. It features Priya Prakash Varrier, Siyadh Shajahan, Roshan Abdul Rahoof, and Noorin Shereef in the lead roles.