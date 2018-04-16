Priya Prakash Varrier winks again, channels her inner Amitabh Bachchan from 'Deewar' in new ad—Watch

New Delhi: Overnight sensation Priya Prakash Varrier has a huge fan following and the internet surely loves her. After flooring everyone with her 'wink' in a song from her maiden Malayalam film 'Oru Adaar Love', the 18-year-old actress has bagged a new ad.

The commercial shows Priya eating a popular chocolate bar and channelling her inner Amitabh Bachchan. Yes! She can be seen uttering the iconic dialogue from Bachchan senior's blockbuster hit 'Deewar'. The young actress's expression while saying , “Mai phenki hui cheezein nai uthati” is mind-blowing.

WATCH it here:

This ad is making us wonder, how about Priya making her debut in a Bollywood film.

Priya got her instant fame after a small clip from her debut Malayalam film 'Oru Adaar Love' went viral. It was a clip taken from the song 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' where Priya got the big thumbs up from the viewers for her expressions. Her 'winking' act won many hearts in the song.

The song which made Priya and Roshan so popular brilliantly taps the sweet high school love story of a boy and a girl. All thanks to the video, Priya became a social media sensation overnight.

'Oru Adaar Love' is a romantic drama directed by Omar Lulu. It features Priya Prakash Varrier, Siyadh Shajahan, Roshan Abdul Rahoof, and Noorin Shereef in the lead roles. The film is slated to hit the screens on June 14, 2018.

The music is composed by Shaan Rahman and people have already given their big thumbs up to the song. Looks like Priya's popularity is surely going to help the film fetch good numbers at the Box Office.