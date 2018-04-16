Priya Prakash Varrier wishes Happy Vishu, looks resplendent in a saree

Mumbai: India's latest social media sensation Priya Prakash Varrier knows how to make heads turn. After grabbing a million eyeballs by 'winking', Priya is all set to make hearts skip a beat.

The young girl who has over 5.4 million followers on Instagram took to the photo-sharing site to share a few pics clicked by Mojin Thinavilayil.

She looks resplendent in a cream saree with a red border teamed up with a multi-coloured embroidered blouse. The red bindi and lip-stick complete her look for Vishu, the Malayalam New Year, which was celebrated on April 15.

Check out her posts here:

For the unversed, the pretty girl made the internet go gaga over her captivating expressions in a leaked video clip from a Malayalam song in an upcoming film directed by Omar Lulu.

Priya had been signed for the film to play a small role. But ever since a clip featuring Priya from the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from Omar Lulu’s Oru Adaar Love went viral on social media, the makers decided to extend her role. They have made her role in the film meatier to make the most of her popularity. The script and climax have reportedly been changed to give her more prominence.

The song sung by Vineeth Sreenivasan and composed by Shaan Rahman became popular but it was Priya who stole the show. In the video, we can see Priya making adorable expressions and winking to grab her crush’s attention.

Oru Adaar Love is Omar’s third venture. Besides Priya, the movie also stars Siyadh Shajahan, Noorin Shereef and Roshan Abdul Rahoof. The film is slated to release on June 14 this year. The Malayalam film will now release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages too.