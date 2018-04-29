Priya Prakash Varrier's co-star gives her a love letter, her reaction is priceless

New Delhi: 'Wink' Queen Priya Prakash Varrier, who took the internet by storm and became an overnight star after her famous 'wink' video went viral on the social media. The 18-year-old actress floored everyone with her 'eye' act, and in turn got a massive fan following on Instagram and Twitter.Now, a video of Priya and her co-star Roshan is going viral again on social media.

Priya has earned thousands of fans with just one act and they love to post various pictures and videos of the actress. One such fan page on Instagram/Twitter posted the latest video featuring Priya and her co-star Roshan, she has re-created the famous wink scene from 'Odu Adaar Love' but this time with a new twist.

Check out the video right here:

A post shared by F I L M Y L A T E S T (@filmylatest) on Apr 27, 2018 at 10:26am PDT

Priya got her instant fame after a small clip from her debut Malayalam film 'Oru Adaar Love' went viral. It was a clip taken from the song 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' where Priya got the big thumbs up from the viewers for her expressions. Her 'winking' act won many hearts in the song.

The song which made Priya and Roshan so popular brilliantly taps the sweet high school love story of a boy and a girl. All thanks to the video, Priya became a social media sensation overnight.

'Oru Adaar Love' is a romantic drama directed by Omar Lulu. It features Priya Prakash Varrier, Siyadh Shajahan, Roshan Abdul Rahoof, and Noorin Shereef in the lead roles. The film is slated to hit the screens on June 14, 2018.

The music is composed by Shaan Rahman and people have already given their big thumbs up to the song. Looks like Priya's popularity is surely going to help the film fetch good numbers at the Box Office.