Priya Prakash Varrier looks cool in casual summer look - See pic

Mumbai: Priya Prakash Varrier is all set for the release of her Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love and has been promoting the film along with her co-star Roshan Abdul Rahoof.

The two young actors rose to fame and became celebrities overnight after a video clip from a song in the aforementioned film went viral on social media a few weeks ago.

Now, both Priya and Roshan are awaiting the release of the Omar Lulu film and their fans in Dubai too can look forward to it.

Priya sported a casual summer look and looked cute while Roshan looked dapper. Both of them struck a pose in front of a poster which reads: Coming soon.

The 19-year-old shared the photo on her Instagram. Check it out below:

Novo cinemas, dubai @roshan_abdul_rahoof A post shared by priya prakash varrier (@priya.p.varrier) on May 14, 2018 at 7:41am PDT

Priya and Roshan grabbed the limelight soon after a video clip from the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi went viral on the internet.

In the video clip, Priya and Roshan made adorable expressions at each other and this reminded many of their childhood sweethearts.

Priya's wink won over a million hearts and she became India's latest internet sensation. She has now become a celebrity of sorts and one of the most sought-after personalities for brand endorsement deals.

Priya had been signed for Oru Adaar Love to play a small role. But ever since a clip featuring Priya went viral, the makers decided to extend her role, reports suggest. They have made her role in the film meatier to make the most of her popularity. The script and climax have reportedly been changed to give her more prominence.

The film is slated to release on June 14 this year. The Malayalam film will now release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages too.