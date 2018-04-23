Priya Prakash Varrier's message for birthday boy Roshan Abdul Rahoof will give you the feels

Mumbai: Social media's latest sensation Priya Prakash Varrier took to her Instagram page Sunday night to share an adorable picture to wish her co-star and favourite person Roshan Abdul Rahoof on his birthday.

The pretty girl wrote: "Happy birthday to my favourite

I needn't say anything, Because you know it all.

Stay blessed! @roshan_abdul_rahoof (sic)."

Well, her post definitely gives us all the feels and there's something very special about their chemistry - both on and off the screen.

For the unversed, a video clip featuring Priya and Roshan had gone viral a few weeks back. The clip from song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from Omar Lulu’s upcoming Malayalam movie Oru Adaar Love became is all over on the internet. In the video, one can see Priya making adorable expressions and raising her eyebrows while exchanging conversations through the eyes with Roshan, who plays her crush in the film.

Priya had been signed for the film to play a small role. But ever since a clip went viral on social media, the makers decided to extend her role. They have made her role in the meatier to make the most of her popularity.

Oru Adaar Love is Omar’s third venture. Besides Priya, the movie also stars Siyadh Shajahan and Noorin Shereef . The film is slated to release on June 14 this year.