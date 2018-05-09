Priya Prakash Varrier's throwback Instagram story featuring Roshan Abdul Rahoof will give you the feels

Mumbai: Priya Prakash Varrier shares a sizzling chemistry with her Oru Adaar Love co-star Roshan Abdul Rahoof. The youngsters not only look good together onscreen but share a great equation in real life too.

Their fans love to see them together as there's something magical when they unite. Here's something that will make their fans go aww!

A throwback Instagram story with a caption "When he catches me smiling at him" posted by Priya featuring Roshan will give you all the feels.

Check it out here:

Priya and Roshan grabbed the limelight soon after a video clip from a song Manikya Malaraya Poovi in the Omar Lulu directorial went viral on social media.

In the video clip, Priya and Roshan made adorable expressions at each other and this reminded many of their childhood sweethearts.

Priya's wink won over a million hearts and she became India's latest internet sensation. She has now become a celebrity of sorts and one of the most sought-after personalities for brand endorsement deals.

Priya had been signed for Oru Adaar Love to play a small role. But ever since a clip featuring Priya went viral, the makers decided to extend her role, reports suggest. They have made her role in the film meatier to make the most of her popularity. The script and climax have reportedly been changed to give her more prominence.

The film is slated to release on June 14 this year. The Malayalam film will now release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages too.