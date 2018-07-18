हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priya Prakash Varrier

Priya Prakash Varrier's unseen childhood pic proves she was meant to be a star—See inside

Priya Prakash Varrier&#039;s unseen childhood pic proves she was meant to be a star—See inside

New Delhi: The 'wink' sensation Priya Prakash Varrier created a storm on the internet with her act in the song 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi'. The social media loved her and she became an overnight star. The actress is an avid user of Instagram and recently posted an adorable picture.

Priya Prakash took to the photo-sharing site and shared a rare childhood picture. She captioned the image as: “Pose game going strong since forever.”

Pose game going strong since forever

A post shared by priya prakash varrier (@priya.p.varrier) on

And after looking at her childhood click, we can safely say that she was meant to be a star.

Priya got her instant fame after a small clip from her debut Malayalam film 'Oru Adaar Love' went viral a few months back.

It was a clip taken from the song 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' where Priya got the big thumbs up from the viewers for her expressions. Her 'winking' act won many hearts. The song which made Priya and Roshan so popular brilliantly taps the sweet high school love story of a boy and a girl.

'Oru Adaar Love' is a romantic drama directed by Omar Lulu. It features Priya Prakash Varrier, Siyadh Shajahan, Roshan Abdul Rahoof, and Noorin Shereef in the lead roles. The film is slated to hit the screens on September 14, 2018.

 

